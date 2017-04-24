Sala de Ciencias Naturales

Hoy cuenta con más de 300 piezas incluyendo pieles de fauna del departamente Federal como por ejemplo: zorro común, zorro guará popé, zorro aguará guazú, gato montés, nutria, ñandú, iguana, yarará, boa constrictora (curirú de 31,2 m); también alacranes, caracoles, gabinete de mineralogía, etc.



Sala de Historia

Más de 80 piezas de la historia de este pueblo, donadas por la gente.



Sala de Paleontología

Se está implementando con todos los descubrimientos mencionados, se continúa trabajando en el proyecto.



Sala de Computación

Donde los estudiantes pueden desarrollar trabajos varios, imprimir y acceder a la historia de cada elemento expuesto en este museo, en forma libre y gratuita.

Colecciones de distintas culturas aborígenes pobladores de nuestra zona, cartografía específica del departamento Federal, imágenes satélitales, información sobre flora y fauna, etc.



Durante el ciclo lectivo, numerosas escuelas concurren con alumnos de distintos niveles, para realizar trabajos de investigación e informes sobre el material expuesto. Turistas de distintos lugares, tanto en micro como auto particular, han visitado este museo a lo largo de todo el año.

